CID Investigation Launched In Himachal Pradesh After Chief Minister's Snacks Served To Security Staff

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a CID investigation following an incident on October 21, when samosas and cakes intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security team during his visit to the CID headquarters.

An official referred to the incident as "anti-government" and suggested it may have been deliberate. According to reports, at least three boxes of samosas from Hotel Radisson Blue were prepared as refreshments for Sukhu, who was attending an event at the CID office. However, a senior official's report confirmed that the snacks were instead served to the Chief Minister’s security staff.

The Opposition BJP responded sharply, criticizing the government’s decision to order a probe, calling it a sign that Congress is overly focused on "the Chief Minister's samosas" rather than the state's development. BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma remarked on Thursday that the incident has become a topic of discussion in political circles and highlighted the lack of coordination in a VVIP event.