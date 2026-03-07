CISF to oversee security of sea ports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the country is on the verge of eliminating Maoists by the end of this month, and said security forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor fromAndhra Pradesh’s Tirupati to Pashupati in Nepal. Addressing a function marking the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district, he said the force acts as a catalyst for the country’s economic growth by providing security to major establishments.

“Today, I want to assure the nation that the country will be Maoist-free by March 31. Our forces will defeat those who dream of building a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati,” he said. It will be a big achievement for the country’s security forces under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uproot Maoists from the country, Shah said.

“Our security forces have reached the expectations, and the country is now on the verge of eliminating red rebels,” he said. In order to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as aimed by the Prime Minister, the forces have ensured internal security, the most important ingredient for the growth of a nation, the Home Minister said.

Noting that the CISF has been providing security to major installations, ranging from reservoirs and industries to Parliament, Shah said the force “played the role of a catalyst for the economic growth of the country”.The Union Home Minister emphasised that higher economic growth is achieved when “there is peace”, and said, “Our security personnel have effectively implemented their resolutions to maintain industrial peace”.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab were present at the programme.