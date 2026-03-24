City Govt to upgrade 125 libraries digitally

The Delhi government will upgrade 125 school libraries with 20 digital devices, headphones, a kiosk and a charging cart, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26. Besides, it has identified 7.5 lakh students in classes 1 to 8 with learning gaps. The survey said a baseline assessment conducted in September 2025 identified gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy, forming the basis for academic interventions. According to the survey, students were classified into four categories -- Beginner, Emerging, Progressive, Proficient - and interventions using readiness modules developed by SCERT are being implemented for classes 2 to 8 after mid-term exams.

The efforts are being carried out under the NIPUN Sankalp programme. The survey said 125 school libraries will be upgraded in the current academic session, with each to be equipped with 20 digital devices, 20 headphones, one library kiosk, one charging cart and one printer. It said that the Directorate of Education is continuing its focus on inclusive education, with 879 children with severe or profound disabilities enrolled in home-based education programmes in 2025. Under the measure, 286 out-of-school children were mainstreamed into schools, while a functional curriculum for children with intellectual disabilities was developed and implemented in 100 schools from pre-primary to class 8. To streamline admissions of out-of-school children, 2,333 special admission cells have been established, the survey said, adding that 4,258 children with disabilities participated in 12 para-sports disciplines. It noted that 46 per cent of children with special needs have obtained Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, and more such cards are being issued. The survey said the government will set up 8,777 smart classrooms by the end of March this year.