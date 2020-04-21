The Government of India celebrates April 21 every year as 'Civil Services day' as an occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizen and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work. This date is chosen to commemorate the day when first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi, he referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'. The first such function was held in Vigyan Bhawan, New delhi 21 April 2006.

As part of Civil Servant Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to Districts/Implementing Units for implementation of Priority programme and innovation categories. With participation from a large number of Districts across the country in the Awards scheme, the scale of entire process is very large. These awards on the Civil Services day each year bring together civil servants to connect with each other and learn the good practices being implemented across the nation in the field of public grievance. This annual affair is eagerly awaited by all public administrators to celebrate outcomes of work done in the entire year.

