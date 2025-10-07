CJI Gavai Shoe Attack: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Justifies His Actions, Claims ‘Emotional Distress’

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court, defended his actions on Tuesday, claiming emotional distress and hurt caused by remarks made by the CJI during an earlier hearing on a religious matter. Following the incident, the Bar Council of India immediately suspended his license to practice law.

The shocking event occurred during a case mentioning session before a bench headed by Justice Gavai. Kishore reportedly approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to hurl it toward the judges, but security intervened in time.

Speaking to ANI, Kishore said he acted out of pain and protest, alleging the CJI disrespected religious sentiments. Referring to a past comment, he said, “The CJI should understand the dignity of the term ‘Milord’. He goes abroad and speaks against bulldozer actions in India — are those actions really wrong?”

He further stated that during a hearing on September 16, the CJI mocked a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to idol worship, allegedly saying, “Ask the idol to restore its own head.” Kishore said this remark deeply offended him.

The 71-year-old accused the judiciary of showing bias toward certain communities, citing examples like the Haldwani encroachment case and the court’s remarks on Nupur Sharma. He also criticized the Supreme Court for its stance on issues related to Sanatan Dharma, such as Jallikattu and Dahi Handi, claiming repeated interference in Hindu traditions.

Denying any influence of intoxication, Kishore said his act was purely a reaction born from emotional turmoil. He maintained that he neither fears consequences nor regrets his behavior, urging the nation to introspect on what drove “a non-violent, honest person” to such a step.

Calling himself Dr. Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer, who holds degrees including MSc, PhD, and LLB, also made controversial remarks about caste and religion, asserting that the incident was about “mindset” and not community identity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, saying it had angered the entire nation. He also spoke to CJI Gavai, praising his composure and commitment to justice and constitutional values.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and several leaders have strongly criticized the act, emphasizing that such behavior undermines the dignity of the judiciary.