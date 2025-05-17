CJI hails retiring SC judge Bela Trivedi for fairness, firmness

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai on Friday praised Justice Bela M Trivedi for her career trajectory from the subordinate judiciary all the way up to the Supreme Court, where she became the eleventh woman judge to be appointed in its history. The CJI lauded the outgoing judge for her ‘fairness, firmness, hard work’ aside from ‘dedication and spirituality’. The efforts and commitment of Justice Trivedi, who was elevated to the apex court on August 31, 2021 and spent over three years, were hailed by members of the bar, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Though Justice Trivedi would have demitted office on June 9, 2025, Friday marked her last day owing to a personal commitment.

In line with its tradition, a ceremonial bench of the top court comprising CJI Gavai and Justices Trivedi and Augustine George Masih assembled in her honour.

The CJI, however, deplored the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for deciding not to hold an official farewell ceremony to bid her farewell.

As a matter of practice, the SCBA holds farewell functions for retiring apex court judges and an exceptional decision was taken in Justice Trivedi’s case.

“There are different types of judges. There are some who give relief. There are others who do not give relief. Judges are ultimately human beings. Everybody has different views. We could all be together as a family, and therefore I’m grateful to the people, and certainly also that both of them (SCBA president Kapil Sibal and other office bearers) are here,” the CJI said.

The CJI went on, “But the stand taken by the association (SCBA), I must deprecate openly, because I believe in being plain and straight. Such a stand ought not to have been taken by the association, and therefore I openly appreciate that despite the resolution of the bar body, they (Sibal and other office bearer) are here.”

The CJI noted despite the resolution, the presence of SCBA office bearers reaffirmed the ‘traditions and respect for the judiciary transcend differences’.