CJI Surya Kant lauds chess star Divya Deshmukh, presents Young India Country Award

New Delhi: The nation is looking forward to the next chess milestone of woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Monday while presenting the Dynamite News Young India Country Award to the young chess star here.

“It is a matter of pride for us. These children have brought great pride to the nation. The country is looking forward to your next achievement,” the CJI said on the occasion.

In his address, CJI Surya Kant also complimented the Dynamite News Award jury for identifying and recognising young talent across diverse fields.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kothari lauded Divya for her remarkable achievements and praised her parents, Dr Namrata and Dr Jitendra Deshmukh, for encouraging and supporting her journey.

Earlier, Dynamite News Chairperson Rani Tibrewal welcomed the CJI, while Editor-in-Chief Manoj Tibrewal Aakash expressed gratitude to him for presenting the award.

After receiving the honour, Divya said it was a matter of great pride for her to be selected by the Dynamite News jury. “At this stage of my career, this award will encourage me further,” she said.

The 19-year-old Divya stunned the chess world by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian woman to claim the prestigious title. In the all-Indian final, Divya defeated legendary compatriot Koneru Humpy 1.5–0.5 in the rapid tie-breaks to script a fairytale ending.

A four-member jury comprising Justice Ranjana Desai, Sanjay Kothari, Prof Chinmay Pandya and Dr M.C. Mishra selected three awardees — Manu Bhaker, Ruma Devi and Divya Deshmukh — for the Dynamite News Young India Country Award.

The award carries a citation, plaque, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

The awards to Manu Bhaker and Ruma Devi were conferred earlier by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, former CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal.