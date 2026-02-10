CJI Tells Parties Not To Turn Courts Into Political Battlegrounds Over Himanta Gun Video Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly advised political parties not to use the judiciary as a platform to resolve political confrontations, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant making the remark while hearing a plea against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a controversial video shared on social media.

The case relates to a video posted by the Assam BJP on X that appeared to depict Sarma symbolically firing at Muslim men. The clip, which was later deleted, showed footage of the Chief Minister handling an air rifle interspersed with AI-generated visuals portraying bullets hitting images of men wearing skull caps and beards. Phrases such as “point blank shot”, “foreigner free Assam” and “no mercy” were overlaid on the video, triggering a political and social backlash ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Following the controversy, the CPI(M) and CPI leader Annie Raja approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent intervention. The petitioners demanded registration of FIRs against the Chief Minister for alleged hate speech and communal polarisation, and also sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

While mentioning the case for urgent listing, counsel for the CPI argued that despite multiple complaints, no action had been taken by the police, even though Supreme Court guidelines mandate suo motu registration of FIRs in cases of cognisable hate speech.

Responding to the submissions, Chief Justice Surya Kant cautioned against dragging election-related disputes into the courtroom, noting that political battles are increasingly being fought in the Supreme Court during election seasons. He added that the court would decide an appropriate time to list the matter for hearing.