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CJP leaders seek more time, skip Delhi police questioning

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Police are expected to issue a fresh notice to the two leaders, the sources said.

CJP leaders seek more time, skip Delhi police questioning
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CJP leaders seek more time, skip Delhi police questioning

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New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will not appear before the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday after seeking more time, sources said.

Police are expected to issue a fresh notice to the two leaders, the sources said.

The Crime Branch had summoned Das and Ranka to its Rajouri Garden office on Thursday, a day after they were released from judicial custody.

The two were released after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their written undertakings to maintain peace and abide by the law.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Cockroach Janta PartyDelhi PoliceSaurav DasAshutosh RankaCrime Branch
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