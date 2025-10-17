Clash at university: Rajasthan HC grants bail to state NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar

The state High Court has granted bail to three accused, including NSUI State President Vinod Jakhar, in connection with the ruckus during the 'Shastra Poojan' event of RSS at Rajasthan University.

The bench of Justice Anoop Dhandh granted the bail.

Earlier, both the trial court and the Additional District Magistrate's Court had rejected their bail pleas.

Subsequently, Vinod Jakhar, Kishore Chaudhary, and Kamal Chaudhary approached the High Court seeking relief.

Jakhar alleged that he was implicated in the case due to a political vendetta, stating that his protest was conducted in a Gandhian and peaceful manner against what he termed a politically motivated event held at an educational institution. The incident took place on September 30, during the 'Shastra Poojan' ceremony of RSS at Rajasthan University.

NSUI workers reportedly entered the venue to protest and began vandalising the stage, leading to a clash between members of both groups.

Police intervened and conducted a lathi charge in heavy rain to disperse the crowd. Following the disturbance, 12 NSUI workers were detained for disturbing public order.

A case was later registered against nine individuals under various sections related to hurting religious sentiments, damaging government property, and obstructing government work.

Earlier, condemning the incident, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, "It is highly irresponsible and condemnable that the university administration allowed a politically-affiliated organisation like the RSS to conduct a Shastra Poojan programme inside the campus."

"Universities are meant to be centres of learning, not grounds for political and ideological aggression," he said.

Gehlot stated that "the university authorities, including the Vice Chancellor, appear to be working under pressure from the RSS, and this incident reflects growing attempts to saffronise educational spaces in the state".

"Following the event, when NSUI workers raised objections to the RSS activity, they were met with violence. Several NSUI members, including State President Vinod Jakhar, were arrested. Videos from the scene reveal that police officials themselves were involved in vandalising vehicles belonging to NSUI workers," Gehlot alleged.