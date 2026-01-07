Clashes Break Out During Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque, Five Police Personnel Injured

An anti-encroachment operation carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday, leading to clashes between locals and security forces and injuries to five police personnel.

The demolition drive, which targeted land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, was originally scheduled to begin at 8 am but commenced around 1.30 am instead. According to officials, tensions escalated as a crowd gathered at the site, with some individuals allegedly resorting to stone-pelting. Police responded by using tear gas and minimal force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Delhi Police said normalcy was brought under control shortly after the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan stated that around 150 people had assembled at the site, most of whom were curious onlookers. However, a smaller group refused to disperse and began pelting stones, prompting police action. Authorities added that CCTV footage, body camera recordings and ground visuals would be examined to identify those involved, and legal action would follow.

Videos circulated among local residents showed bulldozers and earth-moving equipment carrying out demolition work under heavy police deployment. The drive was conducted following a long-pending matter in the Delhi High Court, which had directed the authorities to clear encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate.

The managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi had earlier filed a petition challenging the MCD’s decision to remove what it termed illegal constructions on the land adjoining the mosque and graveyard. The civic body maintained that structures beyond 0.195 acres were unauthorised and liable for demolition, citing the absence of documentary proof establishing lawful ownership or possession of the additional land.

Senior police officials reiterated that the action was taken strictly in compliance with court orders and that extensive security arrangements were put in place to maintain law and order. Delhi minister Ashish Sood also said those responsible for the violence would be punished, confirming that some individuals had already been detained.

Officials emphasised that the focus remained on enforcing court directives and maintaining public order, while investigations continue into the clashes that disrupted the demolition drive.