Class 11 Student Killed In Kota After Attack Linked To Social Media Reels Rivalry

A 17-year-old student was allegedly stabbed and beaten with iron rods by a group of youths in Kota, Rajasthan, in what police believe may have been triggered by a rivalry over social media reels.

The victim, identified as Shubham Sain, a Class 11 student and resident of Jaga Basti in Prem Nagar, was attacked late Tuesday night while returning home from a wedding. The incident occurred near the Choth Mata temple under the jurisdiction of Udhyog Nagar Police Station.

According to police, two to three assailants intercepted Sain around 11 pm and attacked him with knives and iron rods. He sustained deep injuries to the abdomen and collapsed at the scene due to heavy bleeding.

The teenager was rushed to the New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Family members claimed that Sain frequently posted videos and reels on social media, many of which gained significant attention online. His cousin alleged that some individuals had become resentful of the popularity of his videos, which may have led to hostility.

Following a complaint by the family, police have registered a murder case against two suspects — Vishal and Raj Baccha — who allegedly fled the scene after the attack and are currently absconding.

Investigators believe the incident may be linked to an ongoing rivalry related to social media content, but officials said the exact motive behind the attack is still being examined.

Police confirmed that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.