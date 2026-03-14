Clean Yamuna drive hit by sewage plants' poor show

New Delhi: Efforts to clean the Yamuna River in Delhi are facing a major challenge as several sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city are failing to meet prescribed water quality standards. According to a recent monitoring report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), around 35 per cent of the sewage treatment plants operated by the Delhi Jal Board are not performing according to the required norms, allowing polluted water to continue flowing into the Yamuna.

The report states that Delhi currently has 37 operational sewage treatment plants responsible for treating wastewater generated from households and industrial areas before it is discharged into drains or directly into the river. However, monitoring conducted by the DPCC found that 12 of these plants failed to meet the prescribed standards for treated water quality, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the city’s sewage management system.

One of the most serious concerns highlighted in the report is the high level of fecal coliform in treated wastewater. The permissible limit for fecal coliform in treated water is 230 MPN per 100 millilitres. However, several treatment plants recorded levels far above this limit. At the Mehrauli sewage treatment plant, which has a capacity of 15 million gallons per day (MGD), fecal coliform levels were recorded at around 24,000 MPN per 100 millilitres. Similarly, the 5 MGD plant at Pitar Ganj reported about 18,000 MPN per 100 millilitres, while the 2.2 MGD plant at Vasant Kunj recorded approximately 15,000 MPN per 100 millilitres. The Kondli plant with a capacity of 3 MGD reported around 9,500 MPN per 100 millilitres.