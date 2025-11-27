Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday launched the cleaning of a 6.85-kilometre trunk sewer line stretching from Jail Road to the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant. The project, which will cost ₹13 crore, targets a main pipeline nearly 1.5 metres in diameter that has not been cleaned for many years and had accumulated almost 65 percent silt. The neglected line has been causing persistent sewer overflow and drainage issues in Virender Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Hari Nagar and several pockets of Janakpuri. Sood said the trunk line is being cleaned after a long gap, even though it should be desilted every five years. Records show that only a small portion of the line was cleaned in 2013, after which the work remained ignored.

He said the lack of action by previous administrations had forced residents to deal with recurring sewer problems for years. The cleaning will be carried out by temporarily diverting sewer flow between two manholes through a bypass line while advanced machinery removes the accumulated silt. The tendering process for the project has been completed. Once restored, the line is expected to significantly reduce sewer overflow for thousands of residents in Virender Nagar, Shiv Nagar, areas around Jail Road, parts of the Hari Nagar constituency, and A-Block, B-Block and other localities of Janakpuri.

Sood also said that a new 200-metre sewer line is being laid under the District Centre metro station to improve the drainage capacity of Janakpuri. He added that after the trunk line is cleaned, the area should see substantial improvement within six months. Damaged local sewer lines will then be replaced wherever necessary.

During a field visit, Sood inspected several blocks of Ward 104 in Janakpuri to review cleanliness and waste management. Residents of C-4/A Block raised concerns about garbage frequently lying scattered around the collection point and the absence of proper waste handling. They also reported broken footpaths and uncovered drains. Sood directed MCD and PWD officials to prepare a plan to shift garbage collection points in all Janakpuri wards from residential pockets to commercial areas.