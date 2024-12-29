CM Adityanath invites President Murmu to Maha Kumbh-2025

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday and invited her to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj.

In a post on social media platform X, the official social media handle of the President said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji met President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited her to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025."

CM Yogi also met with BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh.

Taking to X, Santhosh posted, "Participation in Kumbh Mela is every Hindu's invariable wish. Dip in Ganga during Kumbh is an occasion never to be missed. Got to know about the level of preparation that goes into Kumbha Mela from Respected CM of UP Sri Yogi Adityanath."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, describing the upcoming event as the "Maha Kumbh of unity."

He urged people to return from the grand religious congregation with a commitment to eliminate hate and division from society.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi said, "Mahakumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh" (The message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united)."

Earlier on Saturday, CM Adityanath met prominent leaders in the national capital to invite them to the grand Maha Kumbh 2025.

He met former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J. P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Mizoram Governor Gen. (retd) V.K. Singh.

A statement mentioned that CM Adityanath presented each dignitary with an official invitation along with symbolic gifts.

With just 15 days until Maha Kumbh begins, the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Adityanath is intensifying efforts to invite distinguished personalities and the general public from across states.

Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj will start on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025.