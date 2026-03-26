CM attacks Kejri with 'sheesh mahal' jibe as CAG report is tabled

New Delhi: Delhi has only one 'mahal', the 'sheesh mahal' of Arvind Kejriwal, while the rest live in 'dharmshalas' (shelters), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, taking a swipe at her former counterpart over the alleged extensive renovation of his house when he was in the seat.

Cinematic references from 'Dhurandar', comparing Kejriwal to 'Rahman Dakait', and a list of items installed inside his predecessar marked the discussion of the CAG audit report in the Delhi Assembly.

There was no immediate response from AAP on the matter. The discussion took place when no AAP MLA was present inside the assembly. "After taking a tour of the sheesh mahal, it felt like I live in a dharmshala. There is only one mahal in the city, while others live in dharmshalas.