CM Bhupendra Patel approves amendments to Gujarat Textile Policy to boost women SHGs

Gandhinagar: In a decision under the Gujarat Textile Policy-2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved key amendments aimed at strengthening women's empowerment and expanding the scope of benefits for non-polluting textile units, including those located within municipal areas in the state.

For the first time, the Textile Policy has adopted a focused and structured approach to support the empowerment and income growth of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across both rural and urban regions.

To widen the impact of this initiative, the Chief Minister has directed changes to specific provisions of the policy.

Under the revised framework, one or more women-led SHGs engaged in similar livelihood activities and registered under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the National Urban Livelihood Mission, or operating as voluntary SHGs, will now be eligible for benefits under the Textile Policy-2024.

In another important decision, the state government has extended policy benefits to non-polluting textile manufacturing units operating within municipal limits.

Units involved in garments, apparel, made-ups, stitching, embroidery and other allied activities will now qualify for assistance under the policy, provided they fall under the White or Green categories as classified by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board or equivalent regulatory provisions.

Acknowledging the textile sector's critical role in Gujarat's economy and its contribution to national growth, the Textile Policy-2024 adopts a value-chain approach, with special emphasis on garments, apparel and technical textiles.

By recognising non-polluting, labour-intensive textile activities within urban areas, the policy seeks to promote balanced industrial growth while ensuring environmental protection.

The decision is expected to provide extensive benefits to eligible urban textile units, encourage employment generation in cities, and create new opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

It is also expected to support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by creating a favourable business environment and enabling better utilisation of existing urban infrastructure, thereby reducing production costs and improving competitiveness.

With labour-intensive activities such as stitching and embroidery increasingly located in urban areas, women workers are likely to gain greater access to local employment, supporting improved socio-economic stability and better work-life balance.

The policy also aligns environmental sustainability with industrial development by promoting non-polluting manufacturing practices.

The inclusion of women SHGs under the Gujarat Textile Policy-2024 is expected to significantly enhance economic self-reliance among women across the state, strengthening their participation in business and industry.

These amendments, guided by the Chief Minister Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi, are positioned to complement the textile sector's role in India's broader economic goals, including the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', with Gujarat continuing to play a leading role in the country's growth trajectory.