CM Dhami Leads ‘Adopt Swadeshi, Take the Nation Forward’ Campaign at Paltan Bazaar, Dehradun

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami today led the public awareness campaign ‘Adopt Swadeshi, Take the Nation Forward’ at Paltan Bazaar, Dehradun. On this occasion, he motivated local traders, voluntary organizations, and citizens to maximize the use of Swadeshi products. The Chief Minister said that this campaign is a strong effort to carry forward Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Vocal for Local to every citizen. He said that when we give priority to goods manufactured in our own country, it strengthens both the national economy and local employment.

The Chief Minister said that adopting Swadeshi is not merely an economic decision but also a national duty. By embracing the mantra given by the Prime Minister, “Adopt Swadeshi, Make the Nation Strong,” we can not only strengthen the Indian economy but also empower local producers, artisans, and small entrepreneurs to become self-reliant.

CM Dhami urged traders to display Swadeshi nameplates in their shops so that consumers may develop a sense of trust and pride in Swadeshi products. He also said that “By using Swadeshi goods, not only will our money remain within the country, but India will also emerge stronger on the global stage.”

During the program, the Chief Minister visited shops in Paltan Bazaar and pasted stickers with the message “Adopt Swadeshi, Strengthen the Nation.” He appealed to people to give priority to Swadeshi alternatives during festivals, gifts, and daily use. The Chief Minister said that this will not only be an inspiring initiative but will also strengthen our cultural identity and the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On this occasion, a large number of public representatives, office bearers of traders’ associations, voluntary organizations, and citizens pledged to adopt Swadeshi and contribute to building a self-reliant India while extending their full support to the Chief Minister. Local youth, traders, and social organizations also actively participated in the event. The crowd enthusiastically supported the campaign by raising slogans of “Adopt Swadeshi – Save the Nation.”

Also present at the event were Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Shri Mahendra Bhatt, public representatives, a large number of local people, traders, and businessmen.