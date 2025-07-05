CM Dhami Plants Paddy in Khatima, Pays Tribute to Farmers’ Hard Work

In the Nagra Terai region of Khatima, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday planted paddy in his own field, paying heartfelt tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of farmers. He said that stepping into the fields brought back memories of earlier days. The Chief Minister emphasized that farmers are not only the backbone of our economy but also the carriers of our culture and traditions.









On this occasion, the Chief Minister also offered prayers to the deities — Bhoomiya (the god of land), Indra (the god of rain), and Megh (the god of clouds) — through Uttarakhand’s rich cultural folk tradition, “Hudkiya Baul.”





This cultural connection and emotional participation with farmers deeply inspired the local community.

Chief Minister Dhami’s initiative is being seen as an inspiring step towards honoring Uttarakhand’s rural culture, recognizing the importance of farmers, and preserving traditional folk arts.











