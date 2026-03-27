CM Fadnavis says affordable, quality healthcare to be ensured within 5-8 km radius

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the government aims to provide affordable and quality healthcare to every citizen within a 5-8 km radius of their home, adding that the state is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance TB control, maternal and child health, and primary healthcare services.

In his inaugural address at the ‘PULSE – Platform for Unified Learning, Skills, Health, and Education’ conference, the Chief Minister said that the government is implementing a three-tier model for cancer treatment. At the district level, the focus is on diagnosis; at the regional level, on treatment; and at apex centres, on advanced care.

“Quality healthcare is reaching rural areas through platforms like tele-medicine and e-Sanjeevani. A proposal is in place to establish the Indian Institute of Public Health in Nagpur, which will be crucial for public health, research, and strategic planning,” he added.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra has the potential to become a global hub for medical wellness tourism. In line with the ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ vision, the health sector will serve as a vital centre for investment, innovation, and economic growth, alongside social responsibility. He expressed confidence that Maharashtra will not merely wait for the future of healthcare but will actively shape it and set new benchmarks.

He further stated that the ‘PULSE’ conference will determine the direction of Maharashtra’s healthcare system for the next decade.

The initiative emphasises integrating quality, consistency, and affordability into healthcare and medical education. He expressed confidence that experts participating in the conference will drive a new transformation in the health sector, not just for Maharashtra but also at national and global levels. He underlined that changes in the health sector are no longer an option but a necessity of the times.

Minister of State for Public Health Madhuri Misal said that the conference is significant as it will deliberate on digital health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), reforms in medical education, skill development, research and innovation, and the strengthening of rural and public health systems.

To achieve the goal of holistic state development and a ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’, it is essential to make the rural healthcare system more robust and technology-driven; this conference will play a crucial role in that mission.

She added that the initiative will provide a unified platform for healthcare services, medical education, research, the pharmaceutical industry, startups, and wellness tourism.



