CM hands over job letters to kin of 1984 riot victims

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at delivering long-overdue justice, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Tuesday distributed government job letters to family members of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

At the ceremony, held in the capital, 19 individuals received their appointment letters. A total of 125 riot-affected individuals are expected to be offered government jobs under this initiative.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has issued appointment letters to 125 individuals from families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. We are committed to delivering justice to these families,” said CM Rekha Gupta during the event.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has long advocated for the rights of the riot victims, reiterated the government’s commitment to justice.

“Today, our government has given jobs to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. It is historic. Congress failed to do justice during its tenure. Prime Minister Modi had promised to support these families, and we are fulfilling that promise. Over 600 jobs are still pending, and we have begun the process of distributing them,” he said.

Speaking to IANS, several recipients shared their thoughts on the long-awaited appointments.

Jaswinder Singh, one of the recipients, expressed mixed feelings: “I am not truly happy. I am receiving this job letter at the age of 46. It’s too late to celebrate. Still, I appreciate the government's support.”

Another recipient, Manjeet Singh, expressed gratitude: “I am very happy. This government is thinking about us. It means a lot.”

However, not everyone felt the gesture was enough. Another recipient remarked, “To be honest, I don’t feel any happiness. It’s too late for joy.”