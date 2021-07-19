CM Kejriwal said - will built a world class drainage system in Delhi

New Delhi: While the arrival of monsoon in Delhi brings relief from the heat, the problem of waterlogging also arises every year. The roads of Delhi get submerged. Roads get jammed up to several kilometers long.In many places, people's homes are flooded with water. Now to deal with the problem of water logging during monsoon, the Delhi government has decided to build a world class drainage system in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given this information. He tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote, In view of the monsoon, a review meeting was held with PWD, MCD, DJB, I&FC under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor regarding the drainage system of Delhi.





मॉनसून को देखते हुए दिल्ली के Drainage system को लेकर मा. उपराज्यपाल जी की अध्यक्षता में PWD, MCD, DJB, I&FC के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की।



- मिंटो रोड़ जैसा सिस्टम दिल्ली के अन्य प्वाइंट्स पर भी बनेगा



- नालों और सीवर की नियमित सफ़ाई



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2021

It has been decided in this meeting that, A system like Minto Road will also be built at other points of Delhi. Along with this, regular cleaning of drains and sewers will be done and the World class drainage system will be built in Delhi.