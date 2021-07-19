Top
CM Kejriwal said - will built a world class drainage system in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File/Photo)

Highlights

While the arrival of monsoon in Delhi brings relief from the heat, the problem of waterlogging also arises every year.

New Delhi: While the arrival of monsoon in Delhi brings relief from the heat, the problem of waterlogging also arises every year. The roads of Delhi get submerged. Roads get jammed up to several kilometers long.In many places, people's homes are flooded with water. Now to deal with the problem of water logging during monsoon, the Delhi government has decided to build a world class drainage system in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given this information. He tweeted from his official Twitter handle and wrote, In view of the monsoon, a review meeting was held with PWD, MCD, DJB, I&FC under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor regarding the drainage system of Delhi.


It has been decided in this meeting that, A system like Minto Road will also be built at other points of Delhi. Along with this, regular cleaning of drains and sewers will be done and the World class drainage system will be built in Delhi.

