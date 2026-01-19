CM Lalduhoma lays foundation stone for hydro power plant in Aizawal

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday laid the foundation stone for the 24 MW Tuirini Small Hydro Electricity Power Project in Aizawl district.

The project will be commissioned as an Externally Aided Project, funded through a loan from the Shanghai-based New Development Bank (NDB).

Officials said that the project will be set up on the banks of the Tuirini River at a total cost of Rs 676.98 crore.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister recalled that a 10 MW Thenzawl Solar Power Plant was inaugurated last month, while construction of a 5 MW solar power plant at Sumsuih is currently underway, with about 20 per cent of the work already completed. Both the Thenzawl and Sumsuih solar power plants are fully owned by the state government.

Highlighting other proposed power projects, CM Lalduhoma said that the Central Water Commission (CWC) had initially designed the Tuivai Hydro Electric Project with a capacity of 210 MW.

However, as the reservoir would submerge certain areas of neighbouring Manipur, the project was considered sensitive, and its capacity was revised to 132 MW.

He said the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Finance Ministry has approved the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), selection of a suitable private developer, issuance of tenders, and signing of agreements by the state government.

For this purpose, Rs 2.3 crore has been sanctioned for appointing a transaction adviser, and a globally reputed firm has been engaged.

The DPR has now been completed, and construction of the dam can commence once financial arrangements are finalised.

The Chief Minister also informed that the proposed Tlawng Hydro Project is currently under review by the CWC. The crucial geological investigation work (drifting work) has been entrusted to M/s Benjamin Lalparmawia, Hlimen, through a work order issued on January 3, 2023. The DPR for the Tlawng Hydro Project is expected to be completed by September 2026.

To further enhance solar power generation, CM Lalduhoma said an Expression of Interest (EOI) has been issued to private developers for setting up solar power plants at five locations, and the developers are expected to be selected shortly.

The proposed locations include Tumtuitlang, Serchhip Vengchung Bawkmual, Hmunhmeltha-Denlung area, Hnahthial, Tlabung Tlang, Lallen, Dawhzau Zau, and Lamzawl. Additionally, 75 Village Councils have already submitted written consent offering land within their jurisdictions for the installation of solar plants. The government intends to pursue these initiatives in a phased manner.

So far, 791 rooftop solar installations have been completed across the state, with a combined installed capacity of around 2.62 MW. This has been made possible through a 60 per cent Central subsidy along with an additional 20-25 per cent state subsidy, depending on location.

The Chief Minister further said that a Pump Storage Project is also being planned at Tuichang Lui, near the Vankal Solar Park. The project aims to pump water to higher elevations during periods of low demand and generate electricity during peak demand, or sell power through trading.

CM Lalduhoma noted that although Mizoram is not yet fully self-reliant in power generation, the state has long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with central generating stations.

At times, when the state is unable to fully utilise its allocated quota, surplus power, especially during daytime or late-night hours, becomes available for trading. Since the Mizoram government pays its power bills on time, it is able to sell this surplus power, he said, adding that delays beyond 70 days from the invoice date could lead to restrictions by the North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NERLDC).

Because the state consistently clears its dues on time, it receives rebates and enjoys unrestricted power trading, the Chief Minister added.

State Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Power and Electricity Minister F. Rodingliana, and Information and Public Relations Minister B. Lalchhanzova attended the event.