CM listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday listened to the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme along with school students and local residents at the government-run Raj Bhavan Upper Primary School here. While listening to the programme on the school premises, the Chief Minister explained to the children about the purpose and motivational aspects of the radio programme.

He highlighted the success of Young Indiain the startup sector and advised the children to always focus on innovation. “I got an opportunity to listen to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme here and to interact with school students and locals of Unit-8 area in central Bhubaneswar,” Majhi told reporters.

During his radio programme, the Prime Minister has put forth his words on various topics, including the importance of National Voters’ Day, Majhi said. Modi has also given emphasis on participation of youths in creating new Startup ventures using new technologies like AI and semiconductors, he said, adding that Odisha is also playing an important role in the field of semiconductors.

“We are going to set up five semiconductor projects in the State.

Foundation stones of a few projects have already been laid,” the Chief Minister said. Majhi claimed that Odisha is the first State in India to formulate its own AI Policy-2025 and started working for its implementation.