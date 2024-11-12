CM Mohan Charan Majhi watches ISL football match

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended an Indian Super League (ISL) match between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday evening. He interacted with players during the line-up, extending his best wishes to both teams before kick-off.

A football enthusiast himself, the Chief Minister stayed on till full time, when the match ended with 1-1 score. Expressing his delight on watching home team Odisha FC tackle Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Chief Minister said, “It was a delightful experience for me to be here at Kalinga Stadium and watch this thrilling match. The energy and enthusiasm of the football fans and spectators added to the excitement. I wish the teams the very best for their matches ahead in the ISL 2024-25.”

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and MLA Babu Singh also witnessed the match.