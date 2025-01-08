CM Mohan Majhi invites Indian diaspora to join developmental journey of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday invited the Indian diaspora to select Odisha as the preferred destination for investment and be a part of the state's journey to become one of the top five economies of the country by 2047.

Addressing the delegates at the Joint Business Session between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government here, CM Majhi said that India has already become the 5th largest economy and the fastest-growing economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Odisha also aspires to be a part of this growth journey. While from the 13th biggest economy in the country, we want to propel ourselves to be among the top five economies in the country. I hope as the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2047. we will achieve this goal and Odisha will be in the proud club with a $1.5 trillion economy," said CM Majhi.

He stated that the state is working hard to achieve the goal of Samrudhh Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Minister also noted that Odisha is the front-runner in achieving PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat with the development of the Eastern Indian states.

Highlighting the advantages Odisha has as a preferred destination for investment, CM Majhi said Odisha is the second-richest state with mineral resources. It is also among the most peaceful states in the country.

The Chief Minister also drew the attention of the delegates towards the impressive infrastructure of National Highways, State Highways, blacktop arterial roads, one of the busiest rail corridors.

He noted that the state also has three functional sea ports and two major airports with about four more smaller airports ensuring smooth connectivity. CM Majhi informed that two more major airports are coming up at Puri and Charbatia.

He also indicated that Odisha has a rich pool of skilled as well as unskilled manpower at the right cost as compared to other industrial states.

"What more does the industry require? You can virtually tick all the boxes for setting up industry in this place. I can assure you that we are ready to walk four steps if you choose to walk half a step. We have only one condition. People of the state ought to benefit from it,” added CM Majhi.

He further added that the Union Government has sanctioned road and railway projects worth about $5 billion (Rs 40,000 crore) in the last six months. Odisha's capital outlay is highest among the major Indian States 6.3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product.

"Our vision for Odisha's transformation is centred on future-ready sectors such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, petro-chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals and bio-technology. Youth are an unbound source of energy, innovation, and in order to make them industry ready we are providing them the required skill education," stated CM Majhi.

He also mentioned that Odisha has green mountains, 480 km-long coastline and sea beaches, Asia's largest saltwater natural lake, and hundreds of historical and religious places.

The Chief Minister invited the delegates of the Indian diaspora to the Utkarsh Odisha-Make In Odisha conclave going to be held in January.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who also attended the session, focused on the 3Ts – Trade, Technology, and Tourism – as critical drivers of Odisha’s growth. He lauded Odisha’s rich natural and cultural advantages, which position the state as a hub for global trade, a fertile ground for technological innovations, and a premier tourism destination.

Jaishankar emphasised the state's role in aligning with India's broader vision of economic and technological self-reliance, urging stakeholders to leverage Odisha's competitive strengths to enhance global trade partnerships and promote innovation-led growth.

Notably, more than 650 delegates participated in the joint business session held as a part of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 on Wednesday.