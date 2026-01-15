CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi in Delhi, shares achievements of 2 years of MP govt

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. During the meeting, both leaders are said to have discussed various aspects of the central Indian state's development and welfare initiatives.

Chief Minister Yadav shared photographs of his meeting with PM Modi on his official X handle, stating that he apprised him of the achievements of the state government over the past two years.

Notably, it was Chief Minister Yadav’s first official meeting with PM Modi in 2026.

“On this occasion, I informed the Prime Minister about achieving the goal of a Naxal-free Madhya Pradesh. I apprised him of the state government’s achievements over the past two years, the upcoming action plan, and the blueprint for ‘Kisan Kalyan Varsh – 2026’,” the Chief Minister stated.

The Chief Minister further stated that during the meeting with PM Modi, he also shared details of investments exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore and large-scale job creation through the ‘Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave’.

CM Yadav further informed that he extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone for the expansion projects of the NTPC Super Thermal Power Station in Narsinghpur district.

Ahead of the meeting with PM Modi, Chief Minister Yadav also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda during his visit to Delhi on Thursday.

“During a visit to New Delhi today, I met BJP national president and Union Minister Jagat Prasad Nadda and received guidance on various subjects for the development of the state,” Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X.

Notably, the meeting came at a time when Chief Minister Yadav’s government is facing criticism following the water contamination tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, where a diarrhoea outbreak claimed the lives of at least 15 people, as per the state government, while several others are still being treated in hospitals.



