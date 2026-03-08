CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress on farmers' issues, says MP recorded growth in 20 yrs of BJP govt

Vidisha: Faced with allegations from the Congress especially on Madhya Pradesh's current financial status and issues pertaining to the agriculture sector, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that farmers used to wait hours for electricity during the previous Congress governments in the state.

Addressing a public event in Vidisha district, Chief Minister Yadav added that the BJP-led state government is working actively to enhance farmers' prosperity during the 'Krishi Kalyan Year' 2026.

The Chief Minister said that irrigated area in Madhya Pradesh has increased significantly in the past 20 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, including an increase by 10 lakh hectares in the last two years alone, taking total irrigated land to 55 lakh hectares.

Mentioning the names of the former BJP Chief Ministers – Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur, Mohan Yadav stated that under the leadership of these ex-CMs Madhya Pradesh has witnessed massive growth in the past 20 years.

"During the Congress governments, farmers did not get electricity even at night, but now they will get electricity properly during the day time, enabling them to avoid the risks associated with irrigating fields at night," he said.

Noting that the BJP-led state government has decided to provide a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat crop for the year, Chief Minister Yadav said that the Congress has been in power for most of the time in the state, but the price of wheat has only increased by Rs 400 per quintal until 2003.

"Between 1956 and 2003 the state government used to procure wheat crops at maximum Rs 400, whereas, in the past 20 years of the BJP government, MSP on wheat has reached to Rs 2,625 per quintal. This is our commitment towards farmers and the people of Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister added.

Addressing the public meeting, he said that despite the river water being available in almost every corner of the state, the Congress kept farmers away from using water for irrigation purposes.

The Chief Minister also added that the irrigation in Madhya Pradesh has increased by 7.31 lakh hectares in the last two years, with a total, currently irrigated area exceeding 45 lakh hectares.

Chief Minister Yadav also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several schemes are being implemented for farmers.

"Farmers are receiving financial assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and the state government is committed to protecting their interests," he added.

During his visit to Vidisha on Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated and also announced several development projects for the district worth Rs 163.62 crore.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government of failing to "fully utilise" the Centre's funds allocated for various schemes in the past two years and the BJP's governance paralysed the state's financial structure.