CM Mohan Yadav to transfer 32nd instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana tomorrow

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer the monthly instalment of the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries during a ceremonial event in Makhan Nagar in Narmadapuram district on Friday.

The Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement on Thursday that an amount of over Rs 1,836 crore will be transferred to the accounts of more than 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme across the state.

In addition, the Chief Minister will also transfer more than Rs 90 crore into the bank accounts of 29 lakh beneficiaries for gas cylinder refilling assistance. On the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will also lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects for Narmadapuram district.

Each beneficiary of the Ladli Behna scheme will receive Rs 1,500, as the amount was increased by Rs 250 earlier in November last year. It will be the first instalment of the year 2026, and the 32nd instalment since the scheme was introduced in June 2023.

The scheme was implemented with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 during the tenure of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (now Union Agriculture Minister), a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023.

Later, the amount was increased to Rs 1,250 in September 2023. Chief Minister Yadav had earlier stated that the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

Notably, the next Assembly elections in the state will be held in 2028.

According to the state government, from June 2023 to December 2025, a total amount of Rs 48,632.70 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts under the scheme.

Between January 2024 and December 2025 alone, transfers amounted to Rs 38,635.89 crore.

“Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana has ensured economic security, self-reliance and dignity for women across the state. In the coming period, special efforts will be made to link beneficiary women with employment, self-employment and skill upgradation programmes, enabling them to become even more economically empowered,” the government said.



