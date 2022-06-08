CM Naveen Patnaik buys first ticket of Ind-SA T20 match

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday purchased the first ticket of the upcoming T-20 international match between India and South Africa to be held at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on June 12.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, secretary Sanjay Behera handed over the ticket to Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. Secretary to CM 5T V K Pandian was present.

The OCA secretary briefed the CM on the elaborate arrangements being made for smooth sale of tickets.The counter sale of tickets for the match will begin on June 9, while that for affiliated units/office bearers/BCCI-affiliated units will be on from June 7.