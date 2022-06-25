CM Naveen Patnaik meets Odia diaspora in Rome

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met with the Odia diaspora in Rome. Odias based out of 12 countries across Europe had a lively and engaging interaction with the Chief Minister, V K Pandian and the Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant.

The diaspora comprised of professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, missionaries and students from diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, artificial intelligence and business process outsourcing. The diaspora were proud to recount the achievements of the Naveen's government in the areas of food security, health, education, infrastructure, disaster management and women empowerment amongst others. The diaspora reiterated their strong sense of ownership and dedication to the development of Odisha.

Patnaik thanked them for their renewed sense of conviction. He was glad to see that the Odias doing well in Europe. He discussed with them the transformational initiatives taking place in Odisha and invited them to partner with the State government towards the development of the State.

Representatives from the UK Odia association explained the steps they are taking to construct a Jagannatha temple in UK. Chief Minister assured all support for the same. He congratulated them on their successful careers and that the State is proud of their achievement. He wished them good luck in their future endeavours.