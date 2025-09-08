CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off 25 trucks with relief material for flood-hit Punjab and Himachal

Chandigarh, Sept 7 - Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini today flagged off 25 trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected Punjab and Himachal Pradesh from the BJP State Office (Panchkamal) in Panchkula. Of these, 15 trucks are bound for Punjab and 10 for Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple and sought the blessings of the goddess.

It is our responsibility to help people in times of natural calamity

While interacting with media persons at Panchkamal, the Chief Minister said that essential daily-use items are being sent through these trucks to the flood-affected people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh so that they do not face any difficulty in this time of disaster. He said that, along with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh has also suffered extensive damage due to the natural calamity, where many villages have been affected and both people and livestock are facing hardships. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to extend every possible help. The Chief Minister added that, apart from the Haryana Government, the party is also continuously sending relief material to the affected areas. Every day, trucks carrying relief supplies are being dispatched from Haryana to Punjab. He further said that, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Sh Amit Shah, and BJP National President Sh JP Nadda, the Government is working with the spirit of ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ in coordination with the Party to provide relief to the people in this natural disaster.

1,69,738 farmers register 9,96,701 acres on e-Kshatipurti Portal so far

In reply to a query regarding Haryana, the Chief Minister said that waterlogging has occurred in low-lying areas of the state. He said that priorities have been set for providing immediate relief in the affected areas, and relief work is being carried out continuously. To ease the difficulties of citizens, e-Kshatipurti Portal has been opened, aimed at simplifying the process of submitting applications for losses and damages. So far, 1,69,738 farmers have registered 9,96,701 acres of land on this portal. The Chief Minister further said that there has been loss of life and property due to the collapse of roofs of some houses during the rains. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided by the state government to the affected families, in addition to financial aid extended to the injured.

Haryana continuously dispatching relief material to Punjab

In reply to another query, the Chief Minister said that on the very day the natural calamity struck Punjab, he had written to the Chief Minister of the neighboring state, assuring that if any goods or resources were required, Haryana would immediately extend help. Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that relief material is being continuously dispatched from Haryana to Punjab, and even today, 15 trucks loaded with relief supplies have been sent.

Himachal BJP President Rajeev Bindal expresses gratitude to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Himachal BJP President Sh Rajiv Bindal expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini for sending relief material to disaster-affected Himachal. He said that the relief material, carried in 10 trucks, will be distributed to every affected family in Chamba district. The consignment includes essential food items such as rice, flour, sugar, and pulses, along with tarpaulins, blankets, bedding, and other necessary supplies.

Former Minister Sh Aseem Goyal, MLA Kalka Smt Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor Sh Kulbhushan Goyal, former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Sh Gian Chand Gupta, District President Sh Ajay Mittal, BJP State Vice President Smt Banto Kataria, Deputy Commissioner Smt Monika Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police Smt Srishti Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Smt Nisha Yadav, SDM Sh Chandrakant Kataria and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.