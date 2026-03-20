CM Nitish inaugurates over 690 schemes in Bihar's Gaya, Aurangabad during 'Samriddhi Yatra'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited Gaya and Aurangabad as part of the fourth phase of the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, launching a series of development projects.

In Gaya, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 140 projects and inaugurated 553 completed schemes, dedicating them to the people of the district.

He was received by local MP and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

During the visit, Kumar inspected stalls set up by various government departments, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed assistance cheques.

Addressing a large gathering at the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the holistic development of Gaya and the state.

Drawing a comparison between Bihar before and after 2005, he highlighted significant progress across sectors such as infrastructure, governance, and public services.

He called upon citizens to work collectively towards achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bihar’ (Developed Bihar), emphasising the need for unity and sustained efforts to maintain development momentum.

The ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ is aimed at showcasing development initiatives and strengthening direct engagement between the government and the public across districts.

Continuing his outreach under the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, Nitish Kumar also visited Aurangabad on Friday, announcing a slew of development initiatives for the district.

During the visit, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 120 projects and inaugurated 142 completed schemes, dedicating them to the people of Aurangabad.

He inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing ongoing schemes, interacted with beneficiaries, and reviewed feedback regarding implementation at the ground level.

The Chief Minister also distributed assistance cheques to beneficiaries under different welfare programmes.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, Kumar reiterated his government’s commitment to the overall development of Aurangabad and urged people to actively participate in the state’s progress.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Santosh Kumar Suman, MLAs Chetan Anand, Lalan Ram, Prakash Chandra, Pramod Kumar Singh, and MLC Dilip Kumar Singh.

The visit forms part of the state government’s broader effort to accelerate development and maintain direct engagement with citizens through the ongoing ‘Samriddhi Yatra’.



