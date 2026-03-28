CM orders crackdown on LPG black marketing

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed officers to take strong action against traders, who indulge in hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders and other essential commodities. Majhi reviewed the steps being taken by the State government to deal with artificial shortage of various commodities created in the country and the State amid conflict in the West Asia region.

The meeting discussed in detail the measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol, cooking gas and fertilisers. The review revealed an adequate amount of petroleum, natural gas and other commodities available in the State, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The Chief Minister directed the officers to be vigilant so that black marketing of essential commodities does not take place by creating an artificial shortage of cooking gas. He also instructed them to conduct raids across the State and take strong action against traders indulging in such unethical practices, it said.

During the meeting, he also emphasised keeping sufficient stock of fertilisers for the Rabi crop season. He advised them to create widespread public awareness at the government level so that the people of the State do not feel anxious about the availability of fertilisers.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said there is no scarcity of cooking gas, petrol and diesel in Odisha. The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has invited the ministers of nine States concerned to discuss the supply of these essential commodities, he said. “There is no need to panic as we are supplying adequate LPG, petrol and diesel to domestic consumers. However, we are able to provide 40 per cent of the demand of the commercial customers,” the minister said.

Earlier, a meeting of the State Crisis Management Group was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg to discuss the status of supply of cooking gas, petrol and diesel in Odisha. Officers pointed out that the Central government has enhanced the quota for the supply of commercial cooking gas to hotels and restaurants.

The meeting focused on increasing the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG). It was decided in the meeting to encourage hotels and commercial establishments to adopt PNG in large quantities. Hotels which have both PNG and LPG facilities have been advised to use PNG in full.

Officers of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said that there is no problem in the supply of LPG to domestic consumers. However, they expressed concerns over irregular supply and black marketing of the LPG cylinders. It was also decided in the meeting to further strengthen enforcement activities to curb black marketing of the cooking gas, officials said.