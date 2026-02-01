CM outlines vision for ‘golden shore’ as Gopalpur beach fest ends

Berhampur: The four-day Gopalpur Beach Festival concluded on a resplendent note, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sketched a transformative vision for Odisha’s famed coastline, elevating Gopalpur as a beacon of tourism, culture and sustainable development. Attending the valedictory evening on January 30 amid a sea of tourists, artistes and local residents, the Chief Minister described the festival as “a beautiful confluence of history, tradition, culture and nature,” reflecting the living soul of Ganjam and the civilisational ethos of Odisha.

Marking the occasion with substantive governance, the Chief Minister dedicated developmental projects worth over Rs 492 crore to the people of Ganjam district. This included the inauguration of 15 projects valued at more than Rs 50 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 64 projects amounting to Rs 442 crore. These initiatives span critical sectors such as health infrastructure, hostel facilities and road connectivity, reinforcing the district’s growth architecture. A key highlight was the announcement of Rs 32 crore for the development and beautification of Gopalpur beach, aimed at enhancing its global tourism appeal while preserving its natural charm.

Before addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister performed Samudra Aarti, symbolically reaffirming Odisha’s timeless bond with the sea. In a landmark cultural announcement, the Chief Minister declared that the birth anniversary of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja would be observed as a State-level festival from this year. Bhanja Jayanti will be celebrated as a seven-day cultural extravaganza beginning May 16 annually. He also initiated the revival of the long-defunct ‘Upendra Bhanja Chair’ at Berhampur University, paying tribute to the poet laureate’s immortal contribution to Odia literature and cultural thought.

Applauding the people of Ganjam for their participation in the Beach Festival Cleanliness Walk, the Chief Minister lauded the collective message of “Clean Beaches, Beautiful Odisha.” He expressed pride over Patisonpur Beach securing the prestigious Blue Flag certification for the third consecutive time and informed that efforts are underway to achieve the same recognition for Gopalpur and Nolia Nuagaon beaches.

Looking ahead, Majhi highlighted mega infrastructural investments poised to reshape the region’s economy. The expansion of Gopalpur Port with an investment of Rs 16,554 crore will raise cargo handling capacity to 50 million metric tonnes and generate employment for around 5,000 youths.

Additionally, the proposed mega port at Bahuda, announced by the Prime Minister with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore, will further strengthen Odisha’s port-led development.