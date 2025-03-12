CM Rangasamy presents Rs 13,600 crore Puducherry Budget

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday presented Puducherry's Budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an outlay of Rs 13,600 crore in the state Assembly.

The Budget introduces several welfare initiatives, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women and Rs 1,000 per month for students pursuing higher education.

The Chief Minister announced that women will receive financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month, and students in government schools from Class 6 to Class 12 and junior colleges will get Rs 1,000 per month for three years to support their education.

CM Rangasamy also announced the construction of a new bus stand in the ECR area of Puducherry which will be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it said.

He also said that the government will provide eggs in Anganwadis every day instead of only on selected days and evening snacks will be introduced for students in government and aided schools.

"Along with free rice, ration cardholders will receive 2 kg of free wheat every month. Rs 2,000 will be given as monsoon relief to agricultural workers and unorganised workers will receive a Rs 2,000 scholarship to support their livelihood," the CM said.

"The Puducherry Central Jail will be fully computerised to modernise its operations. The MLA constituency development fund will be increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore to improve local development initiatives," he said.

CM Rangasamy said the funeral assistance for the fishing community will be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, fishermen will also receive deep-sea fishing boats at a 50 per cent subsidised price.

This is the first annual Budget presented after restructuring the Puducherry Planning Board into the Consultative Committee for Transformation.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly session, which began with Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan's address, is expected to continue until March 28, with around 15 working days considering the upcoming public holidays.