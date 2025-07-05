CM Rekha to begin public hearings from new Raj Niwas Marg bungalow

New Delhi: A special hawan and pujan ceremony was conducted on Friday at a government bungalow on the Raj Niwas Marg that has been allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Though Gupta will continue residing at her private home in Shalimar Bagh for now, she will begin holding daily public meetings at the newly allotted residence, which she referred to as “Chief Minister Janseva Sadan.”

“This is not a personal house; this is a place for public service. People will be heard here every morning,” Gupta said after the ritual. She is expected to officially move into the bungalow during the upcoming Navratri festival in September.

The newly allotted government accommodation, located in Civil Lines, includes two bungalows 1/8 and 2/8 Raj Niwas Marg, which will function as her official residence and camp office. The premises are currently undergoing renovation, with costs estimated around ₹60 lakh, according to officials from the Public Works Department. The decision to allot this bungalow was made keeping in mind its proximity to the Raj Niwas Secretariat, ITO, and other central government offices.

Several senior BJP leaders including ministers, MLAs, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva were present at the hawan ceremony.

Gupta had earlier declined to move into the controversial Sheeshmahal bungalow in Civil Lines, which was used by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP had raised serious allegations during the Assembly election campaign, claiming that irregularities in the construction of Sheeshmahal amounted to a scam. A vigilance inquiry into the matter is on.