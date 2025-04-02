CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna

New Delhi : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy today paid tribute to Bahujan warrior Sardar Sarvai Papanna, hailing him as a leader who opposed autocratic rule and fought for social and political equality.

On the occasion of Papanna’s death anniversary, CM Revanth Reddy garlanded his portrait at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, honoring his legacy. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted Papanna’s contributions, stating, “Centuries ago, he united different sections of society and fought for justice and equality.”

The event was attended by Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmikant Rao, Narayankhed MLA P. Sanjeeva Reddy, and Congress leader Rohin Reddy, among others.