CM Satheesan invites Raihan Vadra to Kerala to host his exhibition after row erupts at Delhi's Bikaner House

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has welcomed Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Vadra to the state to hold an exhibition, saying that he is "proud" to host Raihan's exhibition 'No Idea is Final'.

This statement by the Kerala Chief Minister on Thursday evening comes, several hours after the Congress accused the authorities and Centre of censoring artistic expression following Bikaner House requesting the removal of several photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition earlier on the same day.

The Chief Minister also announced that the exhibition can be held without any exceptions or amendments.

Chief Minister Satheesan's invitation comes amid controversy over the removal of more than seventy paintings from the exhibition of Priyanka Gandhi's son Reyhan Vadra.

Taking to his official X account while reacting to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's social media post, Satheesan said: "Kerala would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's "No Idea Is Final" exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions."

Earlier on Thursday, several pictures were removed from Raihan Vadra's exhibition 'No Idea is Final' at Delhi's Bikaner House. 105 pictures were prepared for the exhibition. Out of these, 74 were removed. Most of the pictures removed were taken during youth protests and protests involving Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Raihan said that the removal of the picture was announced only a few hours before the exhibition started.

He also alleged that the pictures that included the national flag were removed.

While the Congress has criticised the move to remove the pictures as an encroachment on freedom of expression, Bikaner House officials have explained that the move was to comply with the institution's policies.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has come out in support of her son. Priyanka's response was that it is not right for those in power to be afraid of the expression of others.

Earlier on Thursday, voicing her support for Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Wayanad, on social media platform X said: "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be. Love you mama!"

The Congress has also alleged that an attempt is being made to suppress the voice of the youth.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised the Congress for trying to introduce Raihan into politics.

He also pointed out that Bikaner House has a policy that does not allow artwork with political content.

Meanwhile, the Bikaner House Management Society also came forward with an explanation for the removal of the paintings.

The Bikaner House Management Society said the paintings that did not comply with the institution's policies and the set standards were removed.

The authorities also informed that the exhibition of paintings that comply with the policies is continuing. Only those that include wildlife paintings are being exhibited.



