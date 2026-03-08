CM Stalin launches over Rs 45 crore civic projects and welfare initiatives in TN's Kolathur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a series of civic infrastructure projects and welfare initiatives worth more than Rs 45 crore in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

The projects, implemented through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, are intended to strengthen civic infrastructure while enhancing public facilities for residents.

One of the major highlights of the event was the inauguration of the upgraded Murasoli Maran Park and the Kalaignar Centenary Coin Memorial on Perambur High Road.

Developed at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore, the renovated park now features landscaped walking paths, a musical fountain, yoga spaces, badminton courts, children's play areas, and dedicated exercise equipment for senior citizens, providing a modern recreational space for local residents.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a modern library and the 'Mudhalvar Padaippagam' facility in Jawahar Nagar, built at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

The two-storey complex has been designed to support students preparing for competitive examinations and includes spacious reading halls, computer facilities, and dedicated study sections.

In another major addition to the constituency, Stalin opened the Kolathur Modern Market complex on Paper Mills Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 9.30 crore.

The multi-storey market houses 74 commercial shops, along with parking facilities, lifts, and modern civic amenities aimed at supporting small traders and strengthening local business activity.

Further strengthening civic infrastructure in the constituency, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new school building with 14 classrooms, a women's gymnasium, and a multi-purpose centre that houses two fair-price ration shops. These facilities were constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation to improve education and community services in the area.

Stalin also launched upgradation works at sewage pumping stations in Kolathur, undertaken at a cost of Rs 12.48 crore. The project includes the installation of high-capacity pumps, advanced odour control systems, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring technology to enhance wastewater management and ensure efficient sewage handling.

Later in the day, at a separate event, the Chief Minister distributed welfare assistance to around 3,200 Muslim beneficiaries ahead of the Ramzan season.

The support included sewing machines for 320 women to encourage self-employment, laptops and certificates for students trained in accounting software, and spectacles for 200 people who underwent eye screenings.

The initiatives form part of the government's broader effort to accelerate development in North Chennai while improving civic infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and welfare support for residents in the region.