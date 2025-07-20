CM Stalin to visit Coimbatore and Tiruppur on July 22-23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore on July 22 from Chennai to participate in a series of official events.

Upon arrival at the Coimbatore airport, DMK executives and volunteers will accord him a warm reception.

From there, the Chief Minister will travel by road to Tiruppur district, where he will attend various events in Palladam and Udumalpet.

On July 23, CM Stalin will visit Pollachi, where he will unveil the statues of key leaders Kamaraj, Subramaniam, and Mahalingam, who played significant roles in the completion of the Parambikulam and Aliyar irrigation projects.

The unveiling will take place near the office of the Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, located along the Pollachi-Udumalpet road. Ministers, District Collector Pawan Kumar, and other senior officials will be present during the event.

As part of his two-day visit to Tiruppur district on July 22 and 23, CM Stalin will inaugurate several government projects.

On July 22, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Kovilvazhi bus stand built by the Tiruppur Corporation for public use.

He will also inaugurate a new government hospital and a bus stand at Velampalayam.

In Udumalpet, he will unveil statues of Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near the bus stand. Later the same day, the Chief Minister will return to Coimbatore to participate in a high-level consultation meeting at a private hotel with government officials, industrialists, elected representatives, and the public to discuss the recently released Coimbatore Master Plan – 2041.

CM Stalin will also take part in a major government event at Netaji Grounds in Udumalpet, where he will distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries on behalf of various government departments.

The meeting is part of the government's efforts to seek public opinion on the future development roadmap of Coimbatore city.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements have been made in both urban and rural areas of Coimbatore district.

DMK functionaries, volunteers, and party members from various wings are preparing to welcome the Chief Minister at different locations.