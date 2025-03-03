CM Stalin urges TN people to have more children after delimitation concerns

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged people in the state to have more children, citing concerns over potential parliamentary seat losses due to the impending delimitation process.

Speaking at a function on Monday, CM Stalin warned that Tamil Nadu’s success in family planning could result in a reduction of Lok Sabha seats if delimitation is implemented based on population figures.

“If delimitation is carried out solely on the basis of population, Tamil Nadu stands to lose eight parliamentary seats. This will significantly weaken our representation in Parliament,” he said, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

CM Stalin noted that in the past, people were advised to take their time before having children, but given the current scenario, he now urges them to act immediately.

He framed the issue as more than just a matter of numbers, calling it a fundamental question of the state’s rights and influence at the national level.

As a first step, he announced plans to convene a meeting with all political parties in Tamil Nadu to discuss the matter. “This is a crucial issue for our state. I urge all political parties to set aside their differences, attend the meeting, and express their views,” he added.

Comparing the situation to the “Sword of Damocles” hanging over southern states, CM Stalin argued that Tamil Nadu and other states that successfully implemented population control policies are now being unfairly penalized.

He had previously remarked that, under such conditions, people might be compelled to have “16 children”, referencing a Tamil saying about 16 forms of wealth.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed CM Stalin’s claim, asserting that no southern state would lose parliamentary seats due to delimitation.

Addressing party workers in Coimbatore recently, HM Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear in the Lok Sabha that even after delimitation, no southern state will see a reduction in its seats.”

The debate over delimitation remains a contentious issue, with political leaders in Tamil Nadu continuing to voice concerns about its potential impact on the state’s representation in Parliament.