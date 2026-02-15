CM Stalin warns against 'repainting' TN's cultural identity at international Vallalar conference

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday cautioned against attempts to "repaint" Tamil Nadu's cultural identity and dilute the egalitarian ideals of saint-reformer Ramalinga Vallalar, asserting that the State would not allow "divisive" forces to distort his philosophy of compassion and equality.

Launching the International Vallalar Conference organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, Stalin said efforts were being made to portray Tamil Nadu's cultural identity in "different colours".

He urged people to safeguard Vallalar's teachings from distortion and called for the building of a society rooted in love, virtue, culture and compassion.

Referring to Vallalar's doctrine of 'Thaniperum Karunai' (infinite compassion), the Chief Minister said the saint had described hunger as a disease and insisted that feeding the poor was the highest form of service.

Linking this to the Dravidian model of governance, Stalin said the State's welfare initiatives were guided by the same principle.

Programmes such as the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for schoolchildren and assistance measures for the elderly were aimed at eliminating suffering caused by poverty and hunger, he noted.

Highlighting steps taken in the HR and CE sector, Stalin said renovation works had been completed in 4,192 temples where consecration ceremonies had not been held for decades.

Restoration projects were currently under way in more than 12,900 temples at an estimated cost of Rs 8,100 crore, with thousands of works already completed.

The Chief Minister also announced seven new initiatives in honour of Vallalar. These include the erection of a memorial pillar at the conference venue; the establishment of a Sanmarga training school with Thiruvarutpa music classes and a herbal garden in Vadalur; publication of a book titled Spiritual Alchemy; annual three-day observance of Vallalar’s birth anniversary; opening of ‘Vallalar Annadhana Centres’ at Mettukuppam, Marudur and Karunguzhi; naming a park near the Cuddalore Collectorate after him; and setting up a Vallalar Research Centre in Chennai.

"Equality and social justice are not mere slogans for us; they are commitments," Stalin said, urging followers to carry Vallalar's message of compassion to future generations.