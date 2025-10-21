CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit postponed due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s proposed visit to Tenkasi district has been postponed due to heavy rainfall triggered by the Northeast Monsoon across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Minister Sattur Ramachandran announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Tenkasi on October 24 and 25 to inaugurate a series of completed government projects and lay the foundation stones for new developmental initiatives. Ahead of his visit, preparations were in full swing at the event venue, located near a private petrol bunk on the Aayikudi–Lathur bypass road.

The site was selected to host the main public event, and extensive cleaning and pavilion construction works were underway.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Sattur Ramachandran personally inspected the site earlier this week, accompanied by senior officials including District Collector Kamal Kishore, Superintendent of Police Aravind, Tenkasi South DMK incharge Jayapalan, North District Secretary and MLA Raja, Nellai West DMK incharge Avudayappan, and MP Rani Srikumar.

According to sources, the Chief Minister was expected to inaugurate various welfare and infrastructure projects aimed at boosting regional connectivity and rural development.

CM Stalin’s two-day visit was also to include review meetings with district officials and interactions with local representatives.

However, following persistent heavy rain in Chennai and other parts of the state, the itinerary has been deferred.

“Due to widespread rainfall under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, the Chief Minister’s visit to Tenkasi has been postponed,” Minister Sattur Ramachandran told reporters.

The minister said that new dates for the visit would be announced once the weather situation improves.

Meanwhile, government departments have been directed to focus on flood-prevention measures and ensure public safety in rain-affected districts.

The postponement comes as Tamil Nadu continues to experience intense monsoon activity, with the Meteorological Department issuing Red and Orange alerts in several southern and coastal districts, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.



