CM tables eco survey, per capita income likely at Rs 5.31L

New Delhi: Delhi'sper capita income at current prices is likely to reach Rs 5,31,610 as per Advance Estimate, registering a growth of 7.92 per cent over 2024-25, according to the 2025-26 economic survey report tabled in the Delhi assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The report further stated that Delhi's per capita income is estimated to be about 2.5 times higher than the national level during 2025-26. As per the report, the budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 (as per budget estimates) is Rs 9,661.31 crore, which is 0.73 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The GSDP of Delhi at current prices during 2025-26 is likely to attain a level of Rs 13,27,055 crore as per advance estimate, registering a growth of 9.42 per cent over FY25. "Tax collection of Delhi government for the year 2025-26 is budgeted with a growth of 15.54 per cent over the previous year," the report stated. The Budget of 2025-26 was Rs 1,00,000 crore, of which Rs 59,300 crore is allocated for Delhi government schemes, programmes, and projects.

The amount was higher by Rs 20,300 crore in comparison to Rs 39,000 crore in 2024-25 (BE). According to the report, Delhi has maintained a consistent revenue surplus, although its fiscal deficit rose to Rs 13,703 crore in BE of 2025-26, mainly due to an increase of more than double (145 per cent) in capital expenditure over 2024-25. The capital expenditure which was only Rs 11,485 crore in 2024-25 (provisional) has been increased to Rs 28,115 crore in 2025-26 (BE).

The revenue surplus of Delhi was Rs 12,247.03 crore during 2024-25 (provisional) as compared to Rs 6,462.30 crore in 2023-24. The budgeted revenue surplus for 2025-26 (BE) is Rs 9,661.31 crore, which is 0.73 per cent of GSDP. The report said the Delhi government mainly financed its expenditure budget through its own tax revenue, which was 68.7 percent of Expenditure Budget in 2025-26 (BE).