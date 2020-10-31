CM thanks bureaucracy, people after Goa aces small states' ranking list

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday thanked all the government servants and the people of the state, a day after Goa was ranked as the best governed state among small Indian states by the Public Affair Centre headed by scientist K. Kasturirangan.

"The Public Affairs Centre headed by K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO, in the Public Affairs Index 2020 survey report has surveyed all the states based on 49 parameters and 13 sustainabled development goals. Goa has been ranked as the best governed state among small states," Sawant said in a video message.

"I thank everyone in the administration and all Goans for this achievement. Our government staff will work towards ensuring that Goa continues to be ranked number 1," the Chief Minister added.

Goa ranked on top with 1.745 points, followed by Meghalaya with 0.797 points and Himachal Pradesh with 0.725 points.

Among bigger states, Kerala with 1.388 points topped the list.