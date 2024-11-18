CM urges Orind Singapore to set up unit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged Singapore-based Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up its unit in Odisha. A high-level delegation, led by Majhi, is on a four-day official visit to Singapore to woo investors. He met Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd, who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilisers sector.

Majhi urged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from the government of Odisha, an official statement said. The Chief Minister has also met Vivek Agarwal, promoter of Visa Group Ltd in Singapore. During the meeting, he urged Agarwal to expand capacity, increase value-added products and create more employment in the State in the steel and ferro-chrome sectors.

The Odisha government delegation also met Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp Industries Limited. The delegations discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha as well as other Sembcorp’s renewable energy projects in India.

The Chief Minister invited Yin and Sembcorp officials to Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29 next year. Majhi also met Edward Morton, founder of CT Metrix, B C Tan, Chairman of UBCT along with Sushant Patnaik, founder & CEO, iHub Inc and discussed the developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions.

Stating that semiconductors and electronics manufacturing are a thrust sector for the State, he assured that the Odisha government will take proactive measures to ensure development of a robust electronics ecosystem in the State.

The Chief Minister had on Saturday left for Singapore on a four-day visit to invite top industrial leaders to contribute to building a developed Odisha. Before departing for Singapore, Majhi told reporters at Biju Patnaik International Airport that this is the first Investors’ Meet outside India and he was confident of its success.

Majhi further emphasised that his message in Singapore will be clear: Odisha is fully ready to do business and is poised to emerge as a significant player in India’s development story.