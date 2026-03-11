CM Vijayan urges Centre to ensure LPG supply and price relief

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed concern over the availability and rising cost of cooking gas in the country, warning that the situation could place an increasing burden on ordinary households and disrupt the service sector if not addressed urgently.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said concerns over the supply of LPG have intensified against the backdrop of the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

He pointed out that the recent hike in cooking gas prices has already added to the financial strain on common families.

Vijayan noted that reports are emerging from various parts of Kerala about shortages in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders.

The situation has been further aggravated by the restriction that limits the booking interval for domestic LPG connections to 27 days, making it difficult for many households to access timely refills.

The Chief Minister also warned that uncertainty in LPG availability could affect the state's hospitality and food service sector, including hotels and restaurants.

These establishments play a crucial role in meeting the food requirements of migrant workers and others who travel between districts, many of whom rely on such facilities for daily meals.

"If disruptions in gas supply continue, several establishments may be forced to suspend operations," he said, citing concerns raised by the trading community.

Vijayan further pointed out that the situation is particularly worrying as the demand for cooking gas typically rises during the month of Ramzan, when many households require additional fuel for meal preparation.

In view of the circumstances affecting both ordinary consumers and the business community, the Chief Minister urged the Central government to intervene immediately to ensure adequate LPG supply and to mitigate the impact of the price increase.

He also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to guarantee sufficient LPG availability for both domestic consumers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Vijayan suggested that the Centre consider providing subsidies from budgetary resources if necessary to create a protective mechanism that would cushion consumers from rising prices and supply disruptions.



