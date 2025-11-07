CM Yadav gives job appointment letters to new MP govt staff

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, provided appointment letters to the 877 newly selected employees in the Public Health and Medical Education as well as the Forest Departments of the state, government officials said.

Addressing the gathering of newly selected employees at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre convention centre, the Chief Minister said that the BJP-led state government has been making all possible efforts to provide employment to the youth.

Taking to his official X account, CM Yadav said: "With the efforts of all of you, Madhya Pradesh has become a strong, secure, prosperous, and healthy state; with this very spirit, I extend my heartfelt best wishes. Today in Bhopal, appointment letters were distributed to a total of 877 newly appointed government servants from the Forest Department and the Public Health and Medical Education Department. The dreams that all of you had envisioned have been fulfilled. This is not the time to stop here; we must move forward."

Chief Minister Yadav said that newly appointed employees entering service in the Forest and Health Departments are expected to fully commit themselves to building a strong, safe, prosperous, and healthy Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a strong foundation for a self-reliant and developed Madhya Pradesh must be laid.

"These appointments are a milestone in the collective resolve for a developed Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Addressing the new appointees, Chief Minister Yadav also quoted former President APJ Abdul Kalam's line, "A dream is not what you see while sleeping; a dream is what keeps you awake."

He advised the new state government employees, saying that "joining government service is both an accomplishment and a major responsibility. Public trust is the most important asset for a public servant".

He also highlighted that the state has the highest population of wild animals in the country and has achieved several milestones in the past few years.

"The new forest officials and guards are expected to work effectively in protecting forests, caring for wildlife, and supporting environmental and local community livelihoods," he added.



