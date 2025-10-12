CM Yogi Adityanath announces statewide events to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Lucknow, October 12: A “Run for Unity” will be organized across Uttar Pradesh on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will jointly ensure that the event is celebrated with grandeur and devotion.

As part of the nationwide celebration, the “Sardar @150 Unity March” will be held from October 31 to November 26. From each district of the state, five youth representatives, including athletes and artists, will participate in this historic journey. These participants will travel by bus through four major centres to Karamsad, Gujarat, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and then join a 150-kilometre national padayatra from Karamsad to Kevadia, home to the Statue of Unity. Thousands of youth from across the country will participate in this march, spreading awareness about national unity and the initiatives of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the detailed plan of the state-wide celebrations. He announced that a three-day padayatra, covering 8 to 10 kilometers, will be held in every Lok Sabha constituency, traversing all Vidhan Sabha segments. Ahead of the padayatra, various public awareness programs will be conducted at the local level, including essay writing and debate competitions, seminars on the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, street plays, and symposia.

In addition, youth-centric initiatives such as a Drug-Free India pledge, the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ campaigns, along with yoga and health camps, will be organized across the state. A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken. During the padayatra, local committees, social organizations, and cultural groups will organize wreath-laying and tribute programs at statues of Sardar Patel.

CM Yogi further stated that, in continuation of the resolve to build a self-reliant India from a united India, cultural programs highlighting the life and vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be organized. Certificates will be awarded to all participants. The campaign will be carried forward with the active participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, party workers, NCC and NSS members, and organizations like Mai Bharat.

He emphasized that large-scale programs will be organized from October 31 (Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary) to November 26 (Constitution Day). CM Yogi described Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as not only a towering freedom fighter but also the architect of a united India. He said, “His unmatched leadership and resolve led to the integration of over 500 princely states into the Republic of India, shaping the modern nation we see today. Despite resistance from some princely states such as Junagadh and Hyderabad, Sardar Patel’s firm determination ensured their inclusion in India, reinforcing the nation’s unity and integrity.”

The Chief Minister noted that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary as National Unity Day. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also been organising the “Run for Unity” each year to honour the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Continuing this tradition, a Run for Unity will once again be organized across the nation and the state on October 31 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.